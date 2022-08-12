Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mumbai has invited online applications for the engagement of total of 396 Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website rcfltd.com upto August 14 till 5.00 PM.

RCF Mumbai has notified a total of 396 vacancies, of which 150 are Graduate Apprentice, 110 Technician Apprentice and 136 Trade Apprentice.

Here’s RCF Mumbai Apprentice recruitment 2022.

Age Limit

The candidate should not be less than eighteen years (18) of age as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: Any Graduate, basic English knowledge.

Trade Apprentice: Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Technician Apprentice: Diploma in related Engineering field.

Selection process

A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification. The candidates from the merit list will be called for Documents Verification.

Steps to apply for RCF Mumbai recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rcfltd.com Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES –2022’ Click on the online application link, select post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.