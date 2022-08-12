Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karnataka circle has invited online applications from eligible degree/graduate (technical/non-technical) and Technical Apprentices/Diploma holders in engineering for undergoing one-year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in from August 22, 2022.

The last date for enrolling in NATS portal BSNL till August 29. Last date for applying BSNL Karnataka Circle is August 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 posts.

The applicants should hold a degree/graduate and diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a state government in a relevant discipline. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal mhrdnats.gov.in. Click on enroll and fill up the application form. Login to the portal, upload your resume and submit the form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.