Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). Applicants can submit their forms at opsc.gov.in from July 1 to July 31, 2025. The written exam is likely to be conducted on August 31, 2025.

A total of 506 vacancies have been notified. Candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 42 years as on January 1, 2025. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ college/ institution in India or abroad. More details in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.