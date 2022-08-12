Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview dates for the Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch. The interview is scheduled to be conducted at Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Chandigarh from September 5 to 23, 2022.

A total of 455 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main examination conducted from May 20 to 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

The online application process for the Haryana Judiciary exam 2021 was held in August and September last year. The HCS Judiciary prelim exam 2021 was conducted on November 13 last year and the result was announced on March 4.

