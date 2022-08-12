The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) result of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 92,877 candidates have been declared qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The PET/ PST of shortlisted candidates was conducted by the CAPFs from May 18 to June 9, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2021 is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on the ‘Result’ tab Now click Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

