Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service (Main) Examination 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Lower PCS Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 (Sunday) at Haridwar and Haldwani Nagar. Earlier, the Commission had released the result of UKPSC Lower PCS Preliminary exam 2021 on February 24.

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on download link for Lower Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 Click on the link for admit card Key in your login details and submit

The UKPSC Lower PCS admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UKPSC Lower PCS Main admit card 2022.