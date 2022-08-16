The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the exam date of the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT 2022) session 2. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 will be held on August 28, Sunday. The date of issue of the admit cards will be announced later. Admit Card along with a valid ID proof is mandatory for attending the exam. Examination timing and related details will be published later.

“The Computer Based Test (second session) for admission to MBA course for the year 2022-23 will be conducted on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) across various centres in Kerala,” the notice said.

KMAT is being held for admission to MBA courses in colleges in Kerala. The qualifying cut-off marks for the general/ SEBC candidates is 10 per cent, while 7.5 per cent for SC/ST category.

KMAT 2022 will be held for a total of 720 marks. The subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge.

Here’s KMAT 2022 session 2 notice.