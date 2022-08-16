Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in different departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website admin.unipune.ac.in/recruitment till August 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 133 vacancies. The tenure of the post is upto May 31, 2023.

“Qualifications and experience are as notified by the Government of Maharashtra and the University Grants Commission/AICTE and Savitribai Phule Pune University from time to time,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, vacancies details and others in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website unipune.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and login to the portal Apply for the relevant field, upload the documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

