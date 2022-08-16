Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Patwari under Advt 02/21. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 and 21 and September 17 and 18, 2022. The name of the examination centre shall be available on the admit card, reads the notification.

Candidates should follow all Covid-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR POST CODE 48/21 ON DATED 20,21 AUG.2022 AND 17,18 SEPT.2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.