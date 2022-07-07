Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the draft answer key for the Junior Engineer exam 2022. Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB JE (Civil)/ Section Officer (Civil) exam was held on June 27, 28 and 29 for 575 vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by July 8 at the link available on the website.

Steps to download DSSSB JE answer key 2022:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the answer key link for COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION HELD ON 27,28 AND 29 JUNE 2022 Enter Application No and date of birth and login The DSSSB JE answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB JE answer key 2022.