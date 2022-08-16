Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released admit card for various posts of Senior Technician, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), Stenographer and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bis.gov.in.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 276 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bis.gov.in Click on “Exam Notice For The Advertisement NO. 2/2022/ESTT” under Whats New section Now click on “Click here to download the Admit Card for Assistant (Computer Aided Design) & Senior Technician” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.