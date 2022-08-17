Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 427 Medical Officer posts in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Group B. The posts have been advertised under Advt. No. 70/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on October 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Possess the M.B.B.S. Degree of a Statutory University.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.