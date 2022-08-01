Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till August 22.

The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2022 will be held on November 5, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 077/2022.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for the Group C Main exam to be held in February and March 2023.

Here’s MPSC Group C recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as of November 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to the notification for all details.

Selection process

The MPSC Group C exam will consist of a [reliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 394 as an application fee. The amount is relaxed for unreserved.

Steps to apply for MPSC Group C recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.