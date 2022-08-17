HSSC TGT English interview dates released; admit card from August 20
Eligible candidates can will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in from August 20, 2022.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the interview date of TGT English (ROH) posts. Eligible candidates can will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in from August 20, 2022.
The interview is scheduled to be conducted on August 23 in the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. A total of 694 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.