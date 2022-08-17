The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the interview date of TGT English (ROH) posts. Eligible candidates can will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hssc.gov.in from August 20, 2022.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on August 23 in the Commission office Bays No. 67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. A total of 694 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

