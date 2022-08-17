The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Preliminary examination of Clerk (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in September. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour. The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The main exam is scheduled for October.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the admit card link Key on your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.