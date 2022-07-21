Today is the last day to apply online for the common recruitment process of Clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerk-XI 2022) conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Eligible candidates can apply and pay the fee on the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.

The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams. The IBPS Clerk 2022 preliminary exam will be conducted in September. The main exam is scheduled for October. The provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in April 2022.

Here’s IBPS Clerk notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-28 years as on July 1, 2022. Relaxation to the upper age limit is applicable to reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Application Fee

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs 850 for all others.

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)” Register and log in Proceed with application form Pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022.