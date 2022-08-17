The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon declare the result of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations June 2022 session. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu from August 25, 2022.

“The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” reads the notification.

The CS Executive and Professional exam was held between June 1 to 10.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on Executive and Professional Programme June, 2022 session result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21st, 2022 to December 30th, 2022 for which the online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26th, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.