Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 today, August 17. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on July 31, 2022, in two sessions.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 - Disposal of the Objections/Representations received against the Provisional Official Key and issuance of Final Official Key.” The CCE 2022 Prelims final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.