Central Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) will close the online application window today for the posts of Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in.

The CBHFL recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 45 posts, including 22 Officers, 16 Senior Officers and 7 Junior Managers at CBHFL.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application. Post qualification experience required, more details in notification.

Age Limit: 21-30 years as on June 30, 2022.

Here’s CBHFL recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Candidates who pass the Online (written) Test will be shortlisted for Personal Interview. The final selection of candidates will be on the basis of combined scores: Online (written) Test and Personal Interview.

Steps to apply for CBHFL recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for CBHFL recruitment

Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for CBHFL recruitment 2022.