Allahabad High Court has released the results of the Additional Private Secretary (English/ Hindi) and Review Officer (Hindi/ Urdu) posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in.

The Stage-I examinations for APS English and APS Hindi were conducted on December 22 and 23, 2021, whereas the RO Hindi and English exams were held on January 6 and 7, 2022, respectively. The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The qualified candidates will have to appear for the stage-II examinations.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 68 APS vacancies (60 for APS English and 8 for APS Hindi) and 29 RO vacancies (27 for RO Hindi and 2 for RO Urdu)

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on APS and RO result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

