Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Scientific Officer (SO) and Casualty Medical Officer (CMO). As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days before the examination from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 SO vacancies and 21 CMO vacancies.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SO/CMO” admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.