The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key of the NEET (UG) 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer keys from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will also be able to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key ion your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.