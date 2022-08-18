The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the result of Computer Operator cum Typist 2022 posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

A total of 84 candidates have been declared qualified for appearing in the interview round. The computer-based online written test was conducted on May 14 in three shifts at various examination centres situated in Patna and Muzaffarpur.

“The date and schedule of interview of these candidates will be announced shortly on the official website of the Court. The Admit Card for appearing at the interview will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the official website of the High Court i.e. www.patnahighcourt.gov.in. No request for change in the schedule of interview shall be entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “List of qualified candidates in the written test for the post of Computer Operator-Cum-Typist” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to the result.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by Computer Typing Test (English and Hindi) and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.