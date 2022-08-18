Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022 today, August 18. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Geoscientist Main exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The DAF will be available during the period from August 29 to September 9, 2022, upto 6.00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online Detailed Application Form (DAF). The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination‐2022 published in the gazette of India, dated 22.09.2021,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022” result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.