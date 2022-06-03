Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted on June 24, 25 and 26. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Steps to download UPSC admit card 2022:

  1. Visit official website upsconline.nic.in
  2. Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link
  3. Click on the download link for IES/ ISS Exam
  4. Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth
  5. The UPSC admit card will appear on screen
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC IES admit card 2022.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ISS admit card 2022.

UPSC IES/ISS exam schedule

Date & Day Subject Time 
June 24 General English (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
General Studies (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
June 25 General Economics-I (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Statistics – I (Objective) 9.00 A.M to 11.00 A.M.
General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
Statistics – II (Objective) 2.00 P.M to 4.00 P.M.
June 26 General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Statistics –III (Descriptive)  9.00 A.M to 12.00 Noon
Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.
Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M.