The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced that it will conduct a re-exam for candidates who could not complete their examination due to technical issues like server failure. Candidates can check the notice at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB 5Yrs, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.PEd, M.Ed, LLB-3Yrs, BA-BSc B.Ed and B Planning, MCA online exams were held from August 2 to 5.

According to CETCELL, there were server issues at some centres and some candidates got less time for exam due to interruption shut downs and log outs.

“All those candidates who had three or more interruptions shutdowns and logouts and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CETCELL,” the notice said.

Candidates have re-apply for the exam between August 18 and 20.

Steps to apply for MAH CET re-exam: