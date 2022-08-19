Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Draftsmen and Head Draftsmen in various departments. As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2022, at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ppsc.gov.in from September 19, 2022, onwards.

It is further informed that Admit Cards for the Joint Competitive Examination can be downloaded w.e.f. 19/09/2022 using the Registration Number and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission https://ppsc.gov.in. Information regarding Examination Centres shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards, reads the notification.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 posts of Head Draftsmen (27) and Draftsmen (Group-B) Technical (92).

Steps to download the admit card