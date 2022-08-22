Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Lecturers/ Lecturers/ Junior Lecturers in SCERT and DIET under the State Council of Educational Research and Training for the year – 2022. The notification is available at the official website trb.tn.nic.in. The date of commencement of submission of application through online mode will be announced later.

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 155 posts which include- 82 Lecturers, 49 Junior Lecturers and 24 Senior Lecturers.

Here’s TN TRB Lecturer recruitment 2022 notifcation.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates should not be over 57 years of age, as on July 31, 2022.

Educational Qualifications: Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline with not less than 50% marks; and M.Ed. Degree with not less than 55% marks. (It is important to note that in both UG and PG the candidate must have studied the same or its equivalent subject.)

Experience: For the post of Senior Lecturer, an experience of not less than five years as a Lecturer/ Junior Lecturer is required.

Exam fee

The candidates are required to pay the online examination fee of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/SCA/ST and differently-abled candidates).

Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on two successive stages: Computer-based examination and Certificate Verification. The CBE exam will consist of Part A - Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective type) and Part B - Subject (Objective type).