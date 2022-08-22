The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on August 24. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates, NTA said.

Important dates

Correction in Application Form: August 21 to 23 (upto 11.50 pm)

Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online (if required): August 24 (upto 11.50 pm)

Steps for CUET PG 2022 correction

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Go to Candidate Activity and click on ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’ Login using Application No, Password Make the necessary corrections and submit Download the form for future reference.

CUET PG 2022 will be held from September 1 to 11 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held daily in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM. NTA will be conducting the examination for approximately 3.57 lakh candidates who will be appearing in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.