Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will tomorrow, August 23, conclude the online application deadline of the Group-03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts combined recruitment test 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their submitted forms from August 21 to August 28.

Here’s the official notice.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2557 vacancies. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. More details in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 3 recruitment 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on the apply link for Group-03 Sub Engineer, Drafts\man and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Create profile to register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.