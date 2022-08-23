Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result of the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29. A total of 509 candidates have qualified the main exam who will now appear for the interview round.

CGPSC will conduct the interview round in the third week of September and a detailed schedule will be released later.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Steps to check CGPSC Mains result 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 (22-08-2022)” The CGPSC Mains result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC PCS Mains result 2021.