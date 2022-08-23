JVVNL Technical Helper result 2022 announced
The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (JVVNL) has announced the result of the Technical Helper III recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl.
The JVVNL Technical Helper Phase 1 exam was conducted from May 20 to 26 at ten district centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1512 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper.
Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the JVVNL Technical Helper Phase 2/ Main exam. The intimation regarding examination centre city allotment to candidates for TH-III main examination has also been released.
Steps to download JVVNL Technical Helper admit card 2022:
- Visit official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl
- Go to the link for ‘RECRUITMENT FOR TECHNICAL HELPER-III’
- Click on the link- ‘Result for Technical Helper-III exam Phase-I’
- Login using registration no and date of birth
- The JVVNL Technical Helper result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to check JVVNL Technical Helper result 2022.