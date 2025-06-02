The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has commenced registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 for admissions to the B.Arch. (Architecture) program. Applicants who have been declared qualified in the JEE Advanced 2025 can submit forms at jeeadv.ac.in till June 3 up to 5.00 pm.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. However, PwD candidates with disabilities, having at least a 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour of compensatory time. The results are likely to be released on June 8 up to 5.00 pm. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AAT 2025

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Under the ‘Important Announcements’, click on the AAT registration 2025 link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AAT 2025.