JEE Advanced result 2025: AAT registration window opens at jeeadv.ac.in, details here
Candidates can apply for the exam at jeeadv.ac.in till June 3, 2025.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has commenced registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 for admissions to the B.Arch. (Architecture) program. Applicants who have been declared qualified in the JEE Advanced 2025 can submit forms at jeeadv.ac.in till June 3 up to 5.00 pm.
The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 will be conducted on June 5 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. However, PwD candidates with disabilities, having at least a 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour of compensatory time. The results are likely to be released on June 8 up to 5.00 pm. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for AAT 2025
Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
Under the ‘Important Announcements’, click on the AAT registration 2025 link
Register yourself and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for AAT 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.