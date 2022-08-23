The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org from August 29 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 19, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which, 27 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and 4 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil: Thorough Knowledge of Hindi in Devnagari Script. If the candidate has not passed High School or equivalent examination in Hindi, he/she has to clear the exam conducted by the Registrar Departmental Examinations Govt. of UP, within 3 years of joining. Three years diploma examination in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the State Government. More details in the notification.

Pharmacist: Pharmacist’s diploma registered with Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The applicants from PWD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.