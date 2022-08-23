The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of the written examination conducted through CBRE for the Traffic Constable posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 287 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test. The test is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2022.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 56 posts of Traffic Constable as Initial Appointees under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on Traffic Constable result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Exam (Objective Type/MCQ Type), Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.