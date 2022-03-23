Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for Computer Skill Test for the post of Auditor 2017. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The skill test will be conducted on March 28 from 10.30 AM to 11.15 AM. The reporting time is 9.00 AM. The test will consist a total of 50 marks, of which 15 marks are the qualifying mark.

“Candidature of the candidates shall not be considered for selection who do not appear the Computer Skill Test on the scheduled date & time. Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during Computer Skill Test,” reads the notice.

OSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 82 Auditor posts under the Directorate of Local Fund Audit and Directorate of Employees State Insurance Scheme.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter for Computer Skill Test for the post of Auditor-2017”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

