Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in Forest College Research Institute, Mulugu in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 6 onwards.

The last date for submission of the online applications is September 27 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies, of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 4 for Associate Professor and 21 for Assistant Professor.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 61 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Professor: A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university / college as Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the university / National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

Associate Professor: A good academic record, with a PhD Degree in the concerned / allied / relevant discipline. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

Assistant Professor: A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. More details in the notification below.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 500.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.