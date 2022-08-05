Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postpones the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Transport Department. The online application process was supposed to start today at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

“It is here by informed that, due to technical reasons the receiving of applications for the post of AMVI through online is postponed. The revised date of receiving of applications through online will be announced later,” the notice said.

TSPSC aims to fill up a total of 113 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors vacancies.

The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the month of November 2022. The exam will be held either through Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) or Offline OMR based examination of Objective Type. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from 7 days prior to the examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 39 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Automobile Engineering or equivalent qualification of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or must hold a diploma in Automobile Engineering (3 years course) awarded by any institution recognized by the Central Government or State Government approved by the AICTE, New Delhi.

Here’s TSPSC AMVI recruitment 2022 official notification.