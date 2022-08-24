The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam date sheet of Public Practical Exams for September 2022 for Secondary and Higher Secondary classes. Students can check the date sheet at the official website nios.ac.in.

The NIOS practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence on September 16 at exam centres in India and overseas for learners. The exams will conclude on October 1.

Students will be able to download their hall tickets from first week of September and they can download it from the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in using their login credentials.

Here’s NIOS practical date sheet September 2022.

The NIOS Theory exam date sheet will be released by the end of this month.