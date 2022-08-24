Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 today, August 24. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer key will be available on Commission’s website till August 30, and candidates can raise objections till August 31 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam was conducted on August 21 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” Now click on APO answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.