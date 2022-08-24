Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the result of the June 2022 Term End Examination today, August 24. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ignou.ac.in.

“In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted from July 22 to September 5, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Click on TEE June 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.