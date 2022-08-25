Rajasthan Police has declared the result of the Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2021 was held from May 13 to 16 and a re-exam on July 2. The final answer keys were released yesterday.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam and whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible for the physical tests (PET/PST) to be held later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non-TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non-TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police result 2021:

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link ‘Redirect to Rajasthan Police Recruitment Result 2021’ Go to the relevant post and click on the result link The Rajasthan Constable result 2022 will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to Rajasthan Police Constable result 2021.