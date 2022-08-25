Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has reopened the online application process for Hospital Care Taker posts. The application process has been reopened since the Commission has amended the selection process for the post. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till September 5.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which includes 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Caretaker application reopen notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduate and MBA/PGD (two-year regular course) in Hospital Management/ Hospital Administration/ Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022 notification.

Selection process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be of 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022: