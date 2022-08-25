MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT results 2022 declared; check steps to download scorecard
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT CET exams 2022.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT CET exams 2022. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET for MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT was held on August 2.
Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.
Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2022:
- Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the scorecard link for MAH-M.ARCH 2022/ MAH-M.HMCT 2022
- Enter your application number and date of birth to login
- The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link for MAH HMCT CET scorecard 2022.