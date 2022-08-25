The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT CET exams 2022. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET for MAH-MARCH and MAH-MHMCT was held on August 2.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2022:

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for MAH-M.ARCH 2022/ MAH-M.HMCT 2022

Enter your application number and date of birth to login The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link for MAH HMCT CET scorecard 2022.

Here’s direct link for MAH ARCH CET scorecard 2022.