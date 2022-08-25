The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result today of the CS Executive Programme Exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website icsi.examresults.net.

The CS Executive and Professional exam were held between June 1 to 10. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of the result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

Steps to download ICSI CS Executive result 2022:



Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select examination - Executive Programme Enter Roll Number, registration number and submit The CS Executive result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to 30 for which the online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26.