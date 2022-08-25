Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the dates of the interview round of the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29 and the result was declared on August 22. A total of 509 candidates have qualified the main exam who will now appear for the interview round.

CGPSC will conduct the interview round and document verification from September 20 to 30 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. A detailed schedule will be released later.

The candidates will have to bring all necessary documents as specified by the Commission along with photocopies and photographs.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process consists of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Here’s CGPSC PCS interview notice.