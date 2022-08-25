Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi has invited online applications from eligible Engineering Graduates. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from August 27 onwards at mhrdnats.gov.in.

The last date to enroll in NATS portal and apply for the vacancies is September 8 and 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies in various disciplines.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on September 1, 2022. Relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Engineering degree in the respective discipline, with 60% marks, from a recognised Indian University/Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Procedure

candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their masks in the qualifying Engineering degree examination. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/SC/ST/OBC/PwBD on the basis of marks obtained in the qualification examination and interview.