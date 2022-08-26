The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has released the admit card of the computer-based test for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The CBT is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 and 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5505 contractual vacancies for Four Months training program in Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN)

Selection Process

Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents uploaded at the time of online submission of application, when the candidate reports for document verification process (DVP), if shortlisted. No new document will be admitted at the time of DVP.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for CHO CBT scheduled on 4th and 7th Sept’22.” under Updates section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.