Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination of Assistant Section Officer posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASO exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 10.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM, and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 796 ASO posts in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9). The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 21 but was postponed due to floods in the state.

Steps to download OPSC ASO admit card 2022

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Asst. Section Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit The OPSC ASO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OPSC ASO admit card.