Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started online application process for recruitment to Odisha Municipal Administrative Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till September 16.

The OPSC OMAS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Director, Municipal Administration/Assistant Commissioner Group-A: 04

Chief Executive Officer Group-A: 06

Enforcement Officer Group-A: 02

Executive Officer Group-B: 15

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be over the age of 21 years and below the age of 38 years.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University or a government recognised institution and should have computer qualification (certificate/diploma/degree) from a recognised college or institution.

Steps to apply for OPSC OMAS recruitment 2022: